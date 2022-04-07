Royals set 2022 Opening Day roster and lineup

The Royals finalized their roster for Opening Day against Cleveland, officially placing Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster. To make room for him on the 40-man roster they designated left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo for assignment.

The Royals also placed reliever Joel Payamps on emergency medical leave.

Rosters will be expanded to 28 due to the shortened spring training until May 1, when they will go down to 26.

Catchers (2): Cam Gallagher and Salvador Perez

Infielders (4): Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi, Carlos Santana, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (7): Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Kyle Isbel, Whit Merrifield, Ryan O’Hearn, Edward Olivares, Michael A. Taylor

Pitchers (15): Scott Barlow, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Zack Greinke, Carlos Hernández, Brad Keller, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont

Emergency medical leave: Joel Payamps

The Royals also announced their starting lineup for the season opener.

RF Whit Merrifield

3B Bobby Witt Jr.

LF Andrew Benintendi

C Salvador Perez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Hunter Dozier

SS Adalberto Mondesi

CF Michael A. Taylor

2B Nicky Lopez

Zack Greinke makes his first start in a Royals uniform since 2010 against Cleveland starter Shane Bieber. Game time is at 3:10 CT.