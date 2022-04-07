Royals set 2022 Opening Day roster and lineup

The Royals finalized their roster for Opening Day against Cleveland, officially placing Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster. To make room for him on the 40-man roster they designated left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo for assignment.
The Royals also placed reliever Joel Payamps on emergency medical leave.
Rosters will be expanded to 28 due to the shortened spring training until May 1, when they will go down to 26.
Catchers (2): Cam Gallagher and Salvador Perez
Infielders (4): Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi, Carlos Santana, and Bobby Witt Jr.
Outfielders (7): Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Kyle Isbel, Whit Merrifield, Ryan O’Hearn, Edward Olivares, Michael A. Taylor
Pitchers (15): Scott Barlow, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Zack Greinke, Carlos Hernández, Brad Keller, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont
Emergency medical leave: Joel Payamps
The Royals also announced their starting lineup for the season opener.
RF Whit Merrifield
3B Bobby Witt Jr.
LF Andrew Benintendi
C Salvador Perez
1B Carlos Santana
DH Hunter Dozier
SS Adalberto Mondesi
CF Michael A. Taylor
2B Nicky Lopez
Zack Greinke makes his first start in a Royals uniform since 2010 against Cleveland starter Shane Bieber. Game time is at 3:10 CT.
