Royals Rumblings - News for April 7, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about what separates Bobby Witt Jr. from other players.

“I feel pretty comfortable with him at third base. I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us, help the team win,” Perez told The Star last week before Witt’s promotion had become official. As for Witt’s boyish enthusiasm and humble nature, Perez views those traits as genuine. Perez also sees a fire crackling just beneath the surface. “He’s really humble,” Perez said. “But when he plays, he’s going to play hard. He’s always that way. He grew up like that. “As a player, he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen here in Kansas City.”

Anne Rogers talks to Bobby Witt Sr. about his son making his big league debut.

“I’ve been able to watch him play his first game professionally, got to watch him play with Team USA in Panama, some really good, cool events. Last year in Double-A and Triple-A was awesome. Then this year in big league Spring Training. But to actually see him out there on a Major League game on Opening Day, I think it’s really going to sink in. I don’t think I’ll be able to describe it.”

In a mailbag column, David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about who could have a short leash to start the year.

As far as veterans are concerned, I’d say the shortest leash is on Santana. We talked about Melendez, Pratto and Pasquantino above. Santana is the primary blocking point right now for whichever of them is the first one up. He had the worst season of the bunch in 2021, especially with how he ended and he’s only under contract through the end of this year. The Royals haven’t exactly been hiding their desire to trade him either. So if he’s hitting .175/.303/.175 in his first 20 games in 2022 like he did in his last 20 games in 2021, he’s going to lose playing time to start and then likely his job.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountain writes about the debut of Bobby Witt Jr.

All I can tell you is that I’m excited. I’m excited that a player with the baseball pedigree and talent is joining the Royals. I’m excited to watch Witt perform at the major league level. I’m excited for the future of Royals baseball. Opening Day is a time for optimism and celebration. With Witt on the team, all that gets ratcheted up just a little more. This is going to be fun.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report writes what Royals baseball means to him.

Lucas Murphy at Inside the Royals thinks Omaha is poised for a big season.

Mike McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman looks back at the career of Jim Eisenreich.

Here’s what you can and can’t bring to the K this year.

Here’s what to know about parking and ride-sharing at Kauffman Stadium.

Cleveland signs third baseman Jose Ramirez to a five-year, $124 million extension.

Former All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier retires.

Jeff Passan details how baseball averted disaster and worked out a labor deal.

Jordan Hicks, who has been a reliever, will be in the starting rotation for the Cardinals.

Greg Holland made the Texas Rangers roster.

The Ringer ranks the top 25 players under the age of 25.

22 bold predictions for the 2022 season.

Dan Szymborski gives his final 2022 ZIPS projected standings.

A New York Times column calls on the government to nationalize baseball.

Spin Magazine talks to 108 musicians about their baseball predictions, including a few who are Royals fans.

Your song of the day is John Fogerty with Centerfield.