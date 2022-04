Baseball is here! Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco talk about the expectations for Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup, and how the rotation shapes up. Plus we put it on record how we think the Royals will do and who will win the World Series.

