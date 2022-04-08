Get your Bobby Witt Jr. shirts from BreakingT!

The most anticipated Royals prospect in a decade has made his debut, and what a debut it was! Bobby Witt Jr. thrilled Royals fans on Opening Day with an eighth inning double for his first hit and first game-winning RBI.

Witt has all the tools and the make up to become a huge star in this league, so you’ll want to get your hands on anything related to Kansas City’s newest phenom.

Fortunately, you can look sharp with a collection of Bobby Witt Jr. shirts from our friends at BreakingT!

These MLBPA-licensed shirts with a cotton/poly blend are as comfortable as Bobby Witt Jr. in the eighth inning of a tied game.

Get all four and change them out each time he gets a game-winning hit!