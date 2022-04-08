Friday OT thread: Hyped-up expectations

Often time things get hyped up only to never live up to the expectations promised. Sometimes the media runs away with a narrative because it is too good to be true. Other times the subject just can’t possibly live up to the lofty standards.

But every so often we get something that lives up to the hype. It is just one game, but opening day of the Bobby Witt Jr. experience gave fans what they were hoping for - a game-winning hit in thrilling fashion. As manager Mike Matheny put it, “Couldn’t have scripted that better, right?”

Your Friday evening off-day questions: