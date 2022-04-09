Weekend Rumblings - News for April 9, 2022

Alec Lewis writes about Bobby Witt Jr.’s debut.

“Bobby … Bobby … Bobby.” This cheer — the one in which mega-hyped Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning on Opening Day with a chance to knock a go-ahead run as with his first major-league hit — foreshadowed what was about to happen. “I kinda could see it coming a little bit,” pitcher Zack Greinke said. “It was one of those you could foresee,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It was unbelievable,” right fielder Whit Merrifield said.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown wrote about Opening Day and what he saw from Mike Matheny.

But where I was the most excited was when he put Scott Barlow in for the eighth. Barlow is, by all accounts, the Royals closer. “The book” says that you use your closer in the ninth inning of a tie game. At 1-1, Matheny put Barlow in for the eighth. Why? Easy, it was because the best part of the Guardians lineup was due up and Matheny wanted what he believes to be his best pitcher in there. I said at the time that even if it doesn’t work, it’s right. It did work as Barlow got all three on nine pitches and then he came out in the ninth and while there was some drama, he ultimately got the job done. This is why a deep bullpen is such a benefit. He can use Barlow there and if it takes more pitches than you’d like, go ahead and give the ball to Amir Garrett or Dylan Coleman or Taylor Clarke, who had a great spring. I hope he works a little harder to keep relievers fresh this year, but I loved what I saw yesterday.

Jerry Edwards writes about the good, bad, and meh from Opening Day.

It’s only the first game of the year and it was against one of the top pitching staffs in the game, so this isn’t a doomsday scenario. On the other hand, four through eight in the batting order have to be able to give the Royals something. That group went 1-for-14 on Opening Day and was only really a factor when Cleveland dished out a walk to Taylor and the “double” to Dozier. This was all led by the seven-year project that is Adalberto Mondesi, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and nearly put up his first error of the season before being bailed out by Carlos Santana.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report breaks down the Northwest Arkansas roster.

The rotation is the most exciting thing about the Naturals: Alec Marsh, Drew Parrish, Angel Zerpa, Yefri Del Rosario, and Anthony Veneziano. Not to mention Jonathan Bowlan will likely join the team once he has fully recovered from Tommy John surgery. The strikeouts for opposing hitters will often be when they face the Naturals. Angel Zerpa is the one that sticks out to me the most. He was impressive in his major league debut last year and showed flashes of his plus-plus command this spring. Many thought he would start in Triple-A, but the 22-year-old will head back to Double-A to see if he can iron out a few things. The lefty’s pinpoint command gives him the ceiling of being a starter. He’s got a good fastball that generates sink paired with an above-average changeup and decent slider. If he starts the season dominating hitters, he could quickly make his way to Triple-A and even the big leagues.

The Mariners sign shortstop J.P. Crawford to a five-year, $51 million extension.

The Yankees do not reach agreement on a deal with Aaron Judge before his self-imposed Opening Day deadline.

The Guardians trade outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Blue Jays.

The Orioles sign former Royals pitcher Matt Harvey.

Lucas Giolito exits his first start early with abdominal tightness.

Brandon Belt shows up to Opening Day in a boat.

Josh Donaldson wins it for the Yankees in his debut with a walk-off hit.

Tempers flare in the Mets/Nationals game after four hit batters.

Mike Trout is back with more to prove.

What teams will be the biggest surprises and the biggest disappointments?

Will a new ballpark stop the teardown culture with the Athletics?

Former Vanderbilt and Florida players dominate MLB rosters.

A three-year study recommends a $35,000 minimum salary for all minor leaguers.

Former catcher John Ellis is dead from cancer at the age of 73.

Tiger Woods makes the cut at the Masters.

Coach Dabo Swinney thinks college football will eventually become completely restructured.

YouTube is testing a stricter moderation system.

A fox was loose on Capitol Hill, but it had to be put down for rabies.

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is a great game, but was it worth torturous work from developers?

Your song of the day is Bill Withers with Lovely Day.