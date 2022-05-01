 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Thread: Yankees at Royals

Sunday Funday at the ballpark.

By Ryan Landreth
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Lynch looks to keep the Royals from being swept against the Yankees.

First pitch is at 1:10 pm.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...