MJ Melendez to be called up

After Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Yankees, they announced they will call up catcher MJ Melendez and place catcher Cam Gallagher on the 10-day Injured List. Gallagher left Sunday’s game with what was later confirmed as a grade-2 hamstring strain.

Melendez was a second-round pick out of high school in the Miami area in 2017 and led all minor leaguers with 41 home runs last year. He has skyrocketed onto prospect lists, ranking as the #42 prospect before the season by Baseball America after hitting .288/.386/.625 with 75 walks in 531 plate appearances across Double-A and Triple-A.

MJ Melendez to the deepest part of the opposite field for his first HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/lW3bbCsp5H — Royals Farm Report (@RoyalsFarm) April 10, 2022

He had struggled initially in his first 20 games this season for Triple-A Omaha with a line of .160/.2874/.280 2 home runs and 13 walks. Melendez is a left-handed bat, and has played two games in right field this year, with nine games at third base last year, in an attempt to gain more positional flexibility.

Gallagher exited Sunday’s game after hitting a single in the third. He was 5-for-16 this year with a line of .313/.353/.438.