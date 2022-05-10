Texas Rangers Series Preview: Lots of money without the results yet

It’s been a tough go for the Royals this season, but the Rangers spent half a billion dollars on their middle infield this winter and they’ve scored three runs or fewer in 16 of their 27 games. You have to assume at some point that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are going to start hitting, but until then, it feels like a tough way to spend that kind of money. The best bats on the team have been guys who are mostly coming off the bench while their big free agent acquisitions - Seager, Semien and Kole Calhoun - have a 92, 45 and 25 wRC+ respectively. And it’s kind of a huge bummer for them because their pitching has looked much better over the last three weeks or so after a tough start to the season.

Just how good have they been? In their last 15 games, they have a 2.30 ERA with just 83 hits allowed in 133 innings pitched. They still walk too many and don’t strike out enough, but the back of their bullpen is formidable and they have the beginnings of a solid rotation at least with Jack Leiter working his way through the system. I think anyone who follows baseball realized the Rangers didn’t go from zero to hero with their moves, but I have to assume they had hoped for more than 11-16 with everything they did. Good news for them is the Royals are very good at making teams feel better about themselves.

Royals vs. Rangers Matchup Stats Category Royals Rangers Category Royals Rangers Winning % .346 .407 2021 H2H Wins 2 4 Team wRC+ 79 87 Team xFIP 4.38 3.68 Run Differential -44 -3 Highest fWAR Edward Olivares, 0.6 Jonah Heim, 1.0

Rangers Projected Lineup Player Pos PA AVG OBP SLG BB% K% wRC+ fWAR Player Pos PA AVG OBP SLG BB% K% wRC+ fWAR Nathaniel Lowe 1B 108 .270 .324 .340 7.4% 25.0% 102 0.1 Marcus Semien 2B 119 .178 .244 .234 7.6% 20.2% 45 -0.3 Corey Seager SS 114 .231 .289 .356 7.9% 16.7% 92 0.6 Adolis Garcia CF 114 .206 .272 .382 7.0% 28.9% 92 0.3 Kole Calhoun RF 75 .167 .200 .222 2.7% 24.0% 25 -0.6 Mitch Garver C 89 .205 .292 .346 11.2% 22.5% 94 0.3 Zach Reks LF 14 .286 .286 .357 0.0% 42.9% 90 -0.1 Brad Miller 3B 67 .188 .209 .344 3.0% 26.9% 61 -0.1 Andy Ibañez DH 75 .225 .267 .296 5.3% 17.3% 69 0.1

Rangers Projected Bench Player Pos PA AVG OBP SLG BB% K% wRC+ fWAR Player Pos PA AVG OBP SLG BB% K% wRC+ fWAR Jonah Heim C 50 .341 .460 .634 18.0% 8.0% 226 1.0 Charlie Culberson INF/OF 33 .233 .281 .267 6.1% 30.3% 67 -0.2 Nick Solak OF/INF 53 .200 .321 .333 9.4% 22.6% 105 0.2 Eli White OF 27 .304 .407 .522 14.8% 29.6% 180 0.7

Rangers Key Relievers Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP fWAR Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP fWAR Joe Barlow 9 9.1 1 0 36.1% 5.6% 1.93 2.66 0.0 Matt Bush 12 11.0 1 1 25.5% 3.9% 4.09 3.47 -0.2 Brock Burke 9 16.2 3 0 39.4% 6.1% 1.62 1.54 0.5

Royals vs. Rangers Pitching Matchups

May 10 - Brad Keller vs. Martin Perez, 7:05pm Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Brad Keller 5 31.0 1 2 16.5% 7.0% 1.74 3.81 0.5 Martin Perez 5 28.0 0 2 18.3% 8.3% 2.25 3.95 0.7

One of the few bright spots this season for the Royals has been Brad Keller, even though he doesn’t have a ton to show for it personally. He’s back to not striking hitters out which will always concern me, but he’s also back to giving up a lot of weak contact. Giving up 18 hits in 31 innings with with just two home runs is what you want to see from a guy who doesn’t strike anyone out and heading into action yesterday, he was one of just 15 pitchers with a ground ball rate higher than 50 percent. As a team, the Rangers have been eaten alive by sliders from righties with a .181 average against and a .195 SLG. I would hope that Keller would lean heavily on that slider with that information available to him. You might recall that Keller faced the Rangers on Opening Day last year and it, uh, didn’t go well.

Career vs. TEX: 3 G, 2 GS, 10.1 IP, 0-1, 8.71 ERA

Martin Perez has returned to the Rangers, the team he started his career with way back in 2012. He’s had spurts of throwing four-seamers and throwing harder and then softer and it seems like he’s reinvented himself about a dozen times and he almost always ends up the same guy he’s always been. This year, he’s gone back to throwing the sinker primarily and mixing that with a changeup, cutter and curve and the very occasional four-seam fastball. He’s actually been pretty successful with everything but the curve which explains his solid start to the season. He’s probably been a bit lucky to avoid more runners, though, with a .256 BABIP, so maybe he’ll start to see some more traffic and when he does, his issues with runners in scoring position could come back to hurt him.

Career vs. KC: 10 GS, 54.2 IP, 3-1, 4.77 ERA

May 11 - TBD (Brady Singer) vs. TBD (A.J. Alexy), 7:05pm Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Brady Singer 3 5.2 0 0 23.1% 3.8% 6.35 2.94 0.0 A.J. Alexy (AAA) 6 25.0 0 0 20.3% 16.9% 5.04 6.03 ---

The Royals currently have this spot listed as TBD, so I’ll update this when they come with a starter, but the Rangers also have this spot as TBD and the Royals also have Thursday listed as TBD and I didn’t want to give you nothing for three of the last four pitchers in this series, so I’m going to go with my gut and talk Brady Singer for this one. Singer was sent down to Omaha to stretch out after he didn’t win a rotation spot this spring and then pitched pretty well in his last couple relief outings. He got up to 64 pitches in his last outing in AAA on Thursday, so I think he can reasonably expected to go somewhere around 75-80 in this one, which could mean three innings or six innings, depending on how that sinker/slider combination is working. On the bright side, he did use his changeup quite a bit during his sojourn to Omaha and I’d love to see him utilize that against a Rangers lineup that will feature its share of lefties against him.

Career vs. TEX: 2 GS, 8.1 IP, 0-2, 7.56 ERA

The Rangers are also listing TBD as the starter in this one, but the most likely option seems to be A.J. Alexy who got some big league time last year and hasn’t been especially good in AAA. So maybe it’s not him, but I’m determined to give you some info on someone and I’ll update this if this ends up wrong. Alexy was dominant in AA and AAA last season before his callup where he walked too many, but showed that he had some big league stuff at times. This year in AAA, he’s walking the world and has been a little too homer prone given the free passes. He has a pretty traditional repertoire, going fastball, changeup, slider and curve. Last year at the big league level, his slider is the pitch that got hit, but in watching some video, it has some decent movement so I could see it giving Royals hitters some trouble.

Career vs. KC: First Appearance

May 12 - TBD (Jonathan Heasley) vs. Taylor Hearn, 7:05pm Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Pitcher G IP W L K% BB% ERA xFIP WAR Jonathan Heasley (AAA) 6 26.1 1 0 29.1% 5.8% 4.44 3.30 --- Taylor Hearn 5 20.2 1 2 24.2% 10.1% 6.53 3.51 0.1

You know the drill. I’ll update this if Heasley isn’t the guy. But if he is, I’m interested to see what he can do against a struggling offense like the Rangers. I’d seen him a little in the minors before he debuted last year and had read a lot about him, but he honestly wasn’t very impressive in his three starts outside of not walking batters. I didn’t see a lot of action on the fastball and his curve didn’t have the bite I had seen in AA. It was toward the end of his first full season since 2019 so maybe he wore down. And then I didn’t see anything particularly impressive in spring training this year. But he’s been good in AAA outside of getting dinged by the long ball. He’s striking out a ton of batters and he’s limiting walks as he is wont to do. He deserves a shot at this big league rotation even if he isn’t more than a four or a five type starter. And as I said, a matchup against a struggling offense, albeit with dangerous hitters, is a good way to break back in.

Career vs. TEX: First Appearance

Taylor Hearn gained some notoriety earlier this year for answering a question from his sister, who is a reporter, in a post-game press conference. The feelings were good, but his pitching hasn’t been. He has struck out a lot of batters, but he’s also given up a ton of hits and walked too many, which has led to an ERA that would fit in with the Royals young starters. Hearn ended last season in the rotation and had a lot of the same issues, so it might be that he needs to just head back to the bullpen, but the stuff is good enough that the Rangers will want to try to make this work. His fastball has been very effective this season, limiting opponents to a .188 average. Where he’s gotten in huge trouble is with his slider, particularly to the few lefties he’s faced this season. Righties have hit .360 on it, so it’s not like it’s been a good pitch to them anyway. His sinker has also gotten battered. This feels like a potentially good matchup for the Royals, so count on Hearn giving seven shutout innings.

Career vs. KC: 1 G, 2.1 IP, 0-0, 7.71 ERA

Royals vs. Rangers Prediction

Until the Royals actually win a series, I will not predict they win one. That is my new creed. So I’ll say they get one win here, but predicting much of anything is tough when you only actually know half the starters in the series. Still, the Royals aren’t good and the Rangers have been playing better of late.