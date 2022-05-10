Royals Rumblings - News for May 10, 2022

Carlos Hernández didn’t have any explanation for his nightmare inning on Monday.

Baltimore scored six unanswered runs on its way to a 6-1 win, handing Kansas City a series loss at Camden Yards. Hernández still didn’t know quite what hit him when it was all said and done. “I’m still wondering the same thing,” he said through interpreter Luis Perez. “I lost control in that fifth inning. I don’t know what specifically happened and need to go back and look at video.”

Lynn Worthy gets more from the skipper.

“I thought his first four were about the best first four he has had all season,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He just gets into a bind in the fifth, gets his out, is at the bottom of the order. A walk and then he gets to a place to get a swing-and-miss pitch, and I think he just made a mistake that ended up costing him a couple. Then it was hard to stop the bleeding once that happened.”

Edward Olivares landed on the Injured List with Sebastian Rivero called up.

“The quad is one of those, especially for a guy who needs his legs to cover the ground, we just need to get him right and ahead of this,” manager Mike Matheny said. “The IL stint, hopefully it’ll be long enough to get it to the point where he can feel good and put it behind him.

Anne Rogers has an update on Asa Lacy, who hasn’t pitched since April 17 due to back tightness.

The optimism is still there from club officials, though, that Lacy will be back soon. The lefty is throwing again and will be progressing to side sessions off a mound soon. “Obviously, we don’t want to push stuff like that to where it becomes a bigger problem,” Royals director of player development/field coordinator Mitch Maier said. “But he’s back throwing, and hopefully he can get back on the mound and in a game here in the coming weeks. It was just something that he was dealing with, and we wanted to make sure we get it to where we can put it in the past and not have him miss a substantial amount, just a few weeks. But he’s in a better spot now.”

Bradford Doolittle at ESPN lists good news for each team so far.

Best news so far: Righty Brad Keller has shown signs of becoming the top-of-the-rotation starter the Royals hoped he was poised to become in 2021. The ground ball pitcher has revved up his ability to keep balls on the dirt, and it has played well with the Royals’ plus infield defense. Keller won’t finish with the sub-.200 BABIP he has so far, but he can have a lot of success if he keeps doing what he’s doing.

Alec Lewis writes about how Bobby Witt Jr.’s bat is built.

Kansas City native Joey Wentz will make his MLB debut for the Tigers.

