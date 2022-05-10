Game 27 Thread: Royals vs. Rangers

Hello, and welcome to Royals crazyville! The Roayls stink and people are finally figuring out just how badly they stink and what the implications are for said stinkage.

Kansas City is particularly bad on the road, where they are 3-8. And while that is not a good stat considering that they’re on the road in Texas tonight, they’ll at least be able to play thanks to the roof over their heads.

Starting tonight for the Royals is Brad Keller, one of the only truly good things about the team over the last few seasons. He’s back to being good Keller, and that’s good because bad Keller would be a heartbreaker for the Royals.

Never say it can’t get worse though! Wheeeeeeeee!

Rangers lineup

Back home for 9 straight! pic.twitter.com/yR9lmDq84g — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 10, 2022

Royals lineup