Game XXIX: Royals at Rangers

It took the 2021 Royals just one game to score at least eight runs in a game, scoring 11 on Opening Day against the Rangers. They scored 10 more two days later. This year, it took 28 games and another matchup with Texas, but they finally did it last night thanks in part to four Rangers’ errors.

They did so in a bit of a pitching limbo, not announcing a starting pitcher until just a few hours before the game. They ultimately gave Gabe Speier the ball in what would be a bullpen game that proved effective, with Royals’ pitchers giving up just two runs.

Kansas City demoted Kris Bubic today, and with Brady Singer not yet able to be with the club, Mike Matheny was once again in a bit of a pitching jam. He turns to Jon Heasley, who was recalled from Omaha in response to the Bubic demotion. Heasley will make his first start of the season tonight after making three starts in 2021, giving up eight runs in 14.2 innings of work.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/5qKgn9M12O — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 12, 2022

He’ll face lefty Taylor Hearn, who has a 6.53 ERA in six starts this season.

On offense, Whit Merrifield moves back into the leadoff spot after a three-hit night in yesterday’s win, which included his first homer of the season. Bobby Witt Jr. will bat 5th and make his first career start at shortstop in a mixed up lineup with Emmanuel Rivera and Sebastian Rivero making starts.

Here are your lineups for this evening’s game:

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound for the deciding game of our series vs. the Rangers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/hFfMxO1ebd — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 12, 2022