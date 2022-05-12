Royals offense is silenced again in 3-1 loss to Texas

After four Rangers’ errors helped the Royals score a season-high eight runs last night, the offense went back to silence in a 3-1 loss to Texas.

Kansas City’s record is 10-19.

In what proved to be a low scoring game, the Rangers still made Jon Heasley work and scored a fortunate run in the first. A lead off infield single and a bloop single inning over third base produced the first run of the game for Texas, a 1-0 lead that would stand until the 7th.

Heasley did well to prevent further damage despite continuing to labor, giving up four hits and four walks in just 3.1 innings of work. He needed 80 pitches, throwing just 49 strikes.

The Royals offense responded to last night’s season-high output with mostly stagnation. Through six innings, Kansas City managed just a single hit, a Michael A. Taylor single that was deflected by the pitcher.

While the Rangers got a run in the first, they didn’t find much more success against Kansas City’s staff. Amir Garrett and Collin Snider kept Texas off the board, but the Royals was able to add an insurance run off of Taylor Clarke thanks to a solo homer for Brad Miller. Kansas City challenged the homer but it was upheld, giving Texas a 2-0 lead.

The Royals immediately rallied for the first time all game thanks to singles from Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi that put runners on first and third and one out. Salvador Perez singled in Merrifield to cut the lead in half and move the tying run into scoring position, forcing the Rangers into a pitching change.

Matt Bush entered the game to face Bobby Witt Jr, who had already struck out twice, and struck him out again to end the inning.

Texas immediately got that run back off Josh Staumont after Adolis Garcia led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.

Kansas City brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the 9th but Joe Barlow shut it down, preserving a 3-1 lead and handing Kansas City another loss. They head to Colorado next for a three-game set with the Rockies.

Up Next: Royals at Rockies, Friday, May 13, 7:40 PM CDT, Coors Field. RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.67 ERA) v. LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 3.94 ERA).