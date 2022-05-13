Royals vs. Rockies Friday game thread

The Royals head to Denver to play the Rockies for the first time since 2014. The Royals are 6-8 in their trips to Coors Field, with a 6.40 ERA and 18 home runs allowed.

Zack Greinke goes for the Royals, although a contact-inducing flyball pitcher in Coors Field is a dicey proposition as David Lesky wrote in the series preview.

Ryan O’Hearn is not hitting cleanup tonight, happy?

Here's how we will take the field behind Zack Greinke to open the weekend series in Colorado.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/nbNZhvPjDU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 13, 2022

The Rockies start lefty Kyle Freeland, and his handedness is probably why MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel aren’t starting tonight. I get protecting young players, but:

(a) Kyle Isbel hasn’t had much of a platoon split in the minors;

(b) MJ Melendez hit lefties in the minors fine last year;

(c) Kyle Freeland has not had a huge platoon split as a MLB pitcher;

(d) to learn to hit lefties at the big league level, hitters need to face left-handed pitchers.

Ah well.

#Rockies lineup tonight vs. #Royals. Randal Grichuk (illness) and Brendan Rodgers (left hand soreness) are back in the lineup after missing the last two games vs. #SFGiants. pic.twitter.com/8LYqhLxdqv — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 13, 2022

Game time is at 7:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports.