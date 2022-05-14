Andrew Benintendi wins arbitration case against the Royals

Andrew Benintendi won his arbitration hearing against the Royals this year and will earn $8.5 million in his final year under the arbitration system. The Royals had countered with an offer of $7.3 million. The arbiter must rule for one side or the other, not a split in the difference. The Royals have only had one arbitration case go to a hearing under Dayton Moore, with Brandon Maurer losing his case in 2018.

Arbitration hearings typically take place in February, but they were pushed into the regular season this year due to the owner lockout. Benintendi earned $6.6 million last year as a 2.4 rWAR player, when he hit .276/.324/.442 with 17 home runs, winning his first Gold Glove Award.

The 27-year old Benintendi is off to a terrific start this year, hitting .324/.374/.432 with two home runs in 30 games, good for 22nd in the American League in wRC+. He will be a free agent at the end of this season, and said back in March he wasn’t aware of any long-term contract discussions with the club.

“If that conversation comes up, I think it would be irresponsible of me not to listen to it,” Benintendi said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m going to control what I can control right now. Just getting ready for the reason.”

The Royals still have one more arbitration hearing for Nicky Lopez, which will take place next month, according to Lynn Worthy. Lopez is in his first year of arbitration as a “Super-Two” player and MLB Trade Rumors projects he would earn around $2 million.

Benintendi will be the fourth-highest paid player on the Royals roster this season. The Royals are projected to have a payroll of just under $95 million, although pre-arbitration players can earn more money under a new system that rewards players that have produced under WAR and won awards.

Italics indicates estimates.

Royals 2022 payroll Player 2022 salary Player 2022 salary Salvador Perez $18,000,000 Zack Greinke $13,000,000 Carlos Santana $10,500,000 Andrew Benintendi $8,500,000 Whit Merrifield $7,000,000 Brad Keller $4,825,000 Hunter Dozier $4,750,000 Michael A. Taylor $4,500,000 Adalberto Mondesi $3,000,000 Scott Barlow $2,400,000 Amir Garrett $2,025,000 Nicky Lopez $2,000,000 Ryan O'Hearn $1,300,000 Taylor Clarke $975,000 Cam Gallagher $885,000 Remaining pre-arb players $11,000,000 $94,660,000

What would you do with Andrew Benintendi?