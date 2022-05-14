Gamethread XXXI: Royals at Rockies

For the first time this season, the Royals crossed the double-digit barrier in scoring 14 runs last night. They also won a game! Tonight they face the same team in the same stadium, one that’s known for giving up a lot of offense. It sure would be nice if the Royals offense could continue to succeed for two nights in a row.

At this point I am forced to assume that Kyle Isbel is hurt. He’s been in the starting lineup only once since starting both game of Sunday’s double-header. The only other explanation I can think of for allowing Ryan O’Hearn to start and pinch-hit twice each in the same span is gross incompetence. I won’t rule it out, but I choose to believe charitably for now.

Whit Merrifield has seven hits in his last four games and continues to his resumption of lead-off duties tonight. Can he stay this hot for an extended period and get his numbers somewhere near respectability? Only time will tell. His home run Wednesday night remains his only extra-base hit.

If the Royals win tonight it will be their first pair of back-to-back wins since they took two from the Twins on April 19 and 20. It would also signify their first series victory since they won a rubber match against the White Sox on April 28. Finally, it would put them in position to go for their first series sweep of the season on Sunday. Remarkably, despite their terrible play, they are only eight games under .500 and only 6.5 back of the division-leading Twins. If Colorado can jump-start the Royals bats and send them on a hot streak, there is still plenty of room to join the battle for the division. But maybe I’m getting ahead of myself.

Lineups