Sunday Thread: Royals at Rockies

The rubber match in Denver.

By Ryan Landreth
/ new
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s game three and the rubber match for the Royals and Rockies. Kansas City hasn’t won a series since the last week of April, when they took two of three from Chicago. A loss today would be five straight series losses. They need to find a way.

Daniel Lynch goes for the Royals today. First pitch is at 2:05 pm.

