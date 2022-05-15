Sunday Thread: Royals at Rockies

It’s game three and the rubber match for the Royals and Rockies. Kansas City hasn’t won a series since the last week of April, when they took two of three from Chicago. A loss today would be five straight series losses. They need to find a way.

Here's how we will take the field behind Daniel Lynch for the final game of the road trip.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/IeogS9zlaa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 15, 2022

A Royal Sunday Soirée pic.twitter.com/mq4nTw2PvS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 15, 2022

Daniel Lynch goes for the Royals today. First pitch is at 2:05 pm.