Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox (16-17) @ Kansas City Royals (12-20)
RHP Johnny Cueto ( 0-0, — ERA) vs. RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA)
First pitch — 7:10 p.m. CT
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Opening up the homestand with Brad Keller on the mound vs. the White Sox.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/jc1KbOdYik— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 16, 2022
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in KC.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 16, 2022
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 4.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/HC4uGX3951
Loading comments...