Tuesday Doubleheader Thread: Heasley, Singer start vs. White Sox

Brady Singer is back.

By Matthew LaMar
Jonathan Heasley #49 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 12, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Has anybody become disillusioned with Kansas City Royals baseball? Well, have I got the thing for you: more Royals baseball! Today, we will try and play two games, the key word being “try” because rain is in the forecast. Wheee!

The Royals are playing the Chicago White Sox, who are trying to compete and have very much not been doing that in a division that stinks. This is a big series for them, and doubleheaders are always an opportunity to either move up in the standings or slide down them. We’ll see how they respond.

White Sox game 1 lineup

Royals game 1 lineup

Game 2 lineups are TBD.

