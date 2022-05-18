Royals Rumblings - News for May 18, 2022

ICYMI, Salvador Pérez was injured in the first game of yesterday’s DH:

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list for the first time since 2020 with a left thumb sprain, which occurred on a swing while he was serving as the designated hitter in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. Perez was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning after going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a single in the fifth. Rivero wasn’t immediately available for the start of Game 2 on Tuesday night, which meant MJ Melendez became the first Royals catcher to start both ends of a doubleheader since Henry Mercedes on Aug. 21, 1995. That’s a tough spot for the club to be in until Rivero arrives. First baseman Carlos Santana is the emergency backup catcher. Perez has played in every game except one (Aug. 6, 2021, against the Cardinals) since the start of 2021. He was on the injured list twice in ‘20. — Anne Rogers

The Royals are good at Twitter; this is such a clever way to showcase Brady Singer’s 9 strikeouts:

And MJ Melendez hit his first MLB homer!

MLB suspended Matt Harvey 60 games for distributing a drug of abuse, which came to light in the trial seeking justice for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Guardians pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanzolol.

I feel like I put a Jacob DeGrom update in every Wednesday Rumblings, and this time he is showing “continued healing” but there’s still no clear timetable for return.

Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs says the Diamondbacks are MLB’s most improved team.

Also at FanGraphs, David Laurila talks to Josh VanMeter of the Pirates, who is a “hitting nerd.”

Netflix will invite people (presumably famous ones) to roast Tom Brady for a comedy special.

A new round of free covid tests has arrived, and your household can get eight of them this time.

Why can’t you just order baby formula online from Canada?

Coming soon: Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored hot chocolate mix from Swiss Miss.

This letter writer to Ask a Manager wants to know if it’s fair to give your best/fastest employee more work.

Lifehacker has this fun rundown (in slideshow form, sorry) of misheard song lyrics.

SOTD: Faith Hill - It Matters to Me