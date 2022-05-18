Royals Review Radio: The new hitting coach episode

The Royals shake up the coaching staff by dismissing hitting coach Terry Bradshaw, Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco discuss the change and why pitching coach Cal Eldred was not part of the shake up. Plus we talk with Alec Lewis of The Athletic about what to expect from new hitting coach Alec Zumwalt.

Alec Lewis’ article on pitchers having some success after leaving the Royals.

Jeremy Greco’s article on the lack of accountability.

