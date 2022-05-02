Royals blanked in St. Louis 1-0

After being swept by the Bronx Bombers over the weekend, the Royals carried over their poor play on Monday afternoon by getting shutout by the Cardinals 1-0.

Though the offense sputtered, Zack Greinke was brilliant for the fifth time in five starts this year. Despite allowing a first-inning home run to Paul Goldschmidt, the 38-year-old right-hander managed to cruise through the next five and toss a quality start. Greinke allowed just one run on three hits with one strikeout over six strong innings.

The offense has given him just five total runs of support in his five starts this season.

His defense helped him a bit in the bottom of the fifth inning, as well. Michael A. Taylor, who’s widely respected for his glove, made one of the best catches of any outfielder this season to keep it a one-run game.

On the other side of bump was Steven Matz, who sported an ERA north of 6.00 heading into Monday. Matz — who faced the Royals in the 2015 World Series as a member of the New York Mets — dominated Kansas City over six shutout frames.

Even following Matz’s exit, the Royals lineup couldn’t surmount a rally. Whitley, Wittgren and Gallegos combined to keep the Kansas City bats quiet over the final three innings.

The Royals, 7-14, will limp back to Kansas City to take on these same Cardinals for a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Brad Keller will go toe-to-toe with Dakota Hudson in Game 1. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.