Royals vs. Twins Friday open thread

The Royals host the Twins again this weekend, despite having not made a trip to the Twin Cities themselves. They took two of three from Minnesota back in April, one of the two series they have won this year.

Daniel Lynch goes on the mound tonight, and he has become the pitcher to watch for the Royals. It appears he has turned the proverbial corner, having tossed 5 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball with just three hits allowed his last time out against the Rockies to lower his ERA to 3.30. In fact, since he returned to the big leagues last July after a brief demotion, he has a 4.00 ERA in 18 starts with 77 strikeouts in 90 innings.

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound to open the weekend series vs. the Twins.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Wrk7dGRCyH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 20, 2022

The Twins start Devin Smeltzer, who has allowed just six runs (four earned) in 16 innings against the Royals in his career.

We’ll start a string of games against AL Central opponents with a weekend series in KC. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/edmi3hMmsC — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 20, 2022

Game time is 7:10 CT and airs on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.