 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals vs. Twins Friday open thread

Can Daniel Lynch keep it up?

By Max Rieper
/ new
New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Royals host the Twins again this weekend, despite having not made a trip to the Twin Cities themselves. They took two of three from Minnesota back in April, one of the two series they have won this year.

Daniel Lynch goes on the mound tonight, and he has become the pitcher to watch for the Royals. It appears he has turned the proverbial corner, having tossed 5 13 innings of shutout ball with just three hits allowed his last time out against the Rockies to lower his ERA to 3.30. In fact, since he returned to the big leagues last July after a brief demotion, he has a 4.00 ERA in 18 starts with 77 strikeouts in 90 innings.

The Twins start Devin Smeltzer, who has allowed just six runs (four earned) in 16 innings against the Royals in his career.

Game time is 7:10 CT and airs on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...