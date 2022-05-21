Weekend Rumblings - News for May 21, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes that the coaching change this week reflects the mindset of owner John Sherman.

In some ways, it was reminiscent of Moore’s “Operation: Flip The Switch” in 2011 — the transition from preparing for the future to engaging it. With top prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez in the big leagues now, and more of the organization’s young talent likely to arrive this summer, the time was right for Zumwalt to come to KC and continue working with players he’s helped develop in the minors. The decision to replace Bradshaw was rooted in his failure to embrace or effectively convey the shift in organizational hitting philosophies engineered by Zumwalt over the last few years.

Mike Matheny marvels at the power of MJ Melendez, who tripled last night.

“The one handed hit off the wall , we’ve seen that,” Matheny said. “He hit the ball basically with one hand out of the park the other day, and today he was completely one-handed and it’s midway off the top of the fence. Just the amount of hand power and wrist strength that he has is is very unique. “And that’s off a left-handed pitcher, too. He’s putting together some good at-bats all the way through.”

The skipper also comments on what Carlos Hernández will work on in the minors.

“There’s are some things mechanically. He needs to be better at repeating (his delivery) which we know he can,” Matheny said. “It’s just gonna come down to execution. So how do you get yourself into a place where you can execute?” Matheny pointed to his head and added, “And most of it is here.”

He was also happy to see Foster Griffin back in the big leagues after Tommy John surgery.

“I think Foster is a great story after a nightmare of a story for a young player finally getting his chance in the Major Leagues and getting a win,” manager Mike Matheny said. “To have to walk off the field with an elbow issue and there’s no certainty of coming back — I’m very happy for him. Matt has done a nice job in Triple-A, and we’ll see if we can get him out there this time. “

Royals reliever Tyler Zuber is out for the year.

Thank you to @TMISportsMed and Dr. Meister for a successful surgery! 2023 you better be ready pic.twitter.com/yzw8SeTyhM — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) May 19, 2022

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report looks at potential under-slot draft candidates for the Royals.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman is done with Carlos Santana.

Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas smacks three home runs in one game.

The Nationals turn the second triple play in franchise history.

Infielder Carter Kieboom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Framber Valdez is having a historic season.

A study shows MLB has a lightning problem.

The Mets sign former Royals pitcher Trevor Cahill to a minor league deal.

Who will the Orioles select for the #1 pick?

With crypto taking a nosedive, what do sports clubs that have teamed up with crypto companies do?

Legendary sportswriter Roger Angell dies at the age of 101.

Winners and losers from the NBA Draft Combine.

Tiger Woods makes the cut at the PGA Championship.

Welcome to the age of the ultra-realistic art robot.

More accurate wind forecasts can save Americans millions in energy costs.

Episodes for this season of Stranger Things are super long.

Your song of the day is Depeche Mode with Enjoy the Silence.