Royals Rumblings - News for May 23, 2022

Mike Matheny comments on Sunday’s gut-punch loss.

“Indescribable,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of the feeling immediately after the game. “I can’t think of a worse loss than that one right there.”.. “The guys at the back (end of the bullpen) have been so good all season at picking each other up,” Matheny said. “If one of them has a bad day, somebody else is able to pick them up. It was unfortunate today because they’ve been good for us. We’ve worked them hard. But that one stings.”

Dylan Coleman was sent down to make room for Brady Singer.

“We need [Coleman] to get locked up and he needs to be a piece for us in the back end of the ‘pen,” Matheny said. “He is close, but there are a couple things that he needs to work on. Hopefully it helps confidence-wise if anything else.”

Alec Lewis asks some tough questions after another Royals loss, such as whether it is taking too long for pitchers to develop.

Is this a normal amount of time? The Royals seem to think so. Moore has accepted responsibility for promoting Singer and Bubic at the beginning of the 2020 season. (Lynch, meanwhile, spent that time at the alternate site developing his changeup.) Moore also admitted that he pushed Hernández, who had never pitched in the minor leagues above Low A. Meanwhile, just this weekend Joe Ryan, a seventh-round pick and college arm from the 2018 MLB Draft, started against them. He has a 2.28 ERA in eight starts. A few other examples in this category: Shane McClanahan, Logan Gilbert and Sean Hjelle. The first two have been dominant at the big-league level with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners, respectively. Hjelle remains at Triple A with the San Francisco Giants. As it relates to the Royals’ arms, opposing scouts have raised questions about many of them — some of their pitch mixes, their locations, the way they move their bodies to create force from the ground.

Dairon Blanco talks about getting the call to the big leagues.

“It was amazing,” Blanco said in Spanish with assistant strength and conditioning coach/Latin American coordinator Luis Perez interpreting. “It was the second inning of the game and they told me right there that I needed to go out and pack and make the drive. As soon as I got here I couldn’t believe it.”

Vinnie Pasquantino is a triple short of the cycle with 5 RBI on Sunday.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the young Royals hitters.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman thinks the Royals are tough to watch at this point.

Benches clear between the Yankees and White Sox after Josh Donaldson calls Tim Anderson “Jackie.”

Yadier Molina takes the mound for the Cardinals.

Franchy Cordero hits a walk-off grand slam for the Red Sox.

Jurickson Profar calls Giants fans the worst in baseball after a bottle is thrown at him.

The Mariners sign veteran outfielder Justin Upton.

Yankees reliever Chad Green needs Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers sign reliever Blake Treinen to a contract extension.

Is Joey Votto the greatest Cincinnati Reds player of all-time?

The President of the Finnish Baseball Federation takes in some minor league games in the U.S.

Baseball stadiums are creating quiet refuge for fans with sensory needs.

Mito Pereira blows a shot at winning his first major with double bogey on 18 at the PGA Championship.

Manchester City comes back to win the English Premier League on the final day of the season.

How fears of electromagnetic radiation have spawned an industry of scams.

How Netflix’s bad habits have caught up with it.

The new Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is a re-boot full of cameos and meta-commentary.

Your song of the day is Paul Simon with You Can Call Me Al.