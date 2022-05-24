Royals Rumblings - News for May 24, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown wants some accountability.

If Dayton Moore and JJ Picollo aren’t willing to make necessary changes, then John Sherman needs to make sweeping changes. I said a few weeks ago that I can see an argument that Dayton can be given a little more time to see how the changes in development work. I personally wouldn’t give it to him, but I can at least see the argument. The argument I can’t see is how Cal Eldred keeps his job. And honestly, I have a tough time seeing how Mike Matheny keeps his, especially if he’s behind Eldred keeping his job. So if the front office won’t make the moves they need to make, Sherman needs to find someone who will because enough is enough.

Lynn Worthy writes that Brady Singer is noticing an improvement with his changeup.

For the second outing in a row, Singer professed to notice a considerable effect that pitch has had on hitters relative to his fastball. He threw his changeup 17% of the time (16 pitches) for the second straight start. “I can see the difference in their swings, just being able to throw it even when it’s not as good,” Singer said of the changeup.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals also sings Singer’s praises.

The Royals have five former Diamondbacks pitchers returning to Arizona.

“It was definitely weird,” Keller said of walking into the ballpark on Monday. “It was the goal at one point to pitch here and this by the home park. It was kind of surreal to come back. I still know some of those coaches over there, so I got to talk to them a little bit. It’s cool. I’m excited to come here and play against them and beat them.”

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report writes that the 2021 draft class is off to a good start.

In Kudrna’s first professional start, he showed off a changeup that not only wasn’t in his repertoire when he was drafted, but looked like one of the best changeups I’ve seen all season regardless of level. His fastball was also reportedly 95-96, a bump from the 92-94 we saw during the draft cycle. He held that same Myrtle Beach team to one run in 3.2 IP 5 K and just 1 BB. The only run Myrtle Beach managed off Kudrna came from some shenanigans and Kudrna was in total control for pretty much his entire outing. If he and Mozzicato pitch like this all summer there’s going to be some serious buzz around these guys heading into 2022.

Speaking of the 2021 draft class, Shane Panzini will make his debut today.

Shane Panzini, whom the Royals drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, will debut tomorrow with Low-A Columbia. He’s a 20-year-old right-hander. Fellow HS-selected arms Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna are already off and running. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) May 23, 2022

James Wagner at the New York Times writes how Latin American players wear perfume on the field.

“I’m a catcher so I sweat a lot,” Pérez said, pointing to all his gear. “So a little perfume helps. The umpires say , ‘Oh Salvy, you smell good.’ I say: ‘Thank you. Give me some strikes.’”

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman thinks this road trip should be the last straw before big changes are made.

Paul Goldschmidt hits a walk-off grand slam in the tenth for the Cardinals.

Aaron Judge smacks two more home runs to push his league-leading total to 17.

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will need shoulder surgery.

Josh Donaldson gets a one-game suspension for his comments to Tim Anderson on Sunday.

