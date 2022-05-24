Game 42 Thread: Royals vs. Diamondbacks

Considering today’s events in Texas, it feels a little silly that we’re here playing baseball. But we are. Here’s your thread if you want to drown a little of life’s noise out with a different noise—an awful, clanging, terrible noise in the case of the Royals, but a different noise regardless.
Royals lineup
UPDATED LINEUP:— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 24, 2022
2B Whit Merrifield
LF Andrew Benintendi
3B Bobby Witt Jr.
RF Hunter Dozier
C MJ Melendez
DH Carlos Santana
1B Ryan O’Hearn
CF Kyle Isbel
SS Nicky Lopez
Diamondbacks lineup
Game 45. pic.twitter.com/JhE3TB22P0— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 24, 2022
