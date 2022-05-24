 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 42 Thread: Royals vs. Diamondbacks

By Matthew LaMar
Nicky Lopez #8 of the Kansas City Royals attempts to make a play on a bouncing ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 23, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Considering today’s events in Texas, it feels a little silly that we’re here playing baseball. But we are. Here’s your thread if you want to drown a little of life’s noise out with a different noise—an awful, clanging, terrible noise in the case of the Royals, but a different noise regardless.

Royals lineup

Diamondbacks lineup

