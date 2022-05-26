Royals call up Brewer Hicklen

The Royals announced today they have called up outfielder Brewer Hicklen and recalled pitcher Dylan Coleman, and have placed outfielder Kyle Isbel and pitcher Amir Garrett on the Injured List. The Royals did not list injuries for Isbel and Garrett. Ordinarily, Hicklen’s addition to the 40-man roster would require a corresponding roster move, but not if the injuries are COVID-19 related. Isbel was a late scratch from Tuesday’s game due to illness. Michael A. Taylor was placed on the Injured List last week for COVID-19-related reasons.

The 26-year-old Hicklen is a right-handed hitter who was batting .266/.350/.455 with five home runs and 11 steals for Triple-A Omaha. A former football player at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, he was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft. He brings a terrific power-speed combo with 16 home runs and 40 steals in 107 games last year for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, while hitting .243/.346/.434.

Coleman returns after being optioned down on Sunday when he walked three of the six batters he faced against the Twins. He flashes a blazing fastball that hits 100 mph on the radar gun, but has struggled to throw strikes. In 15 2⁄ 3 innings this year, he has 21 strikeouts and 15 walks to go with a 4.02 ERA.

Hicklen is in the starting lineup against the Twins tonight.