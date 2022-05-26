Game XLIII: Royals at Twins

Across the first month of the season, the Cincinnati Reds had two 9+ losing streaks that sandwiched a single win. They were 3-22 after 25 games. They played their 44th game today, a 20-5 win over the Cubs. And if the Royals lose tonight, Kansas City will be just a half game in front of the Reds for the worst record in baseball.

The Royals ride a six-game losing streak into this next three-game series against the first-place Twins needing the pitching staff to figure something out quickly. During this losing streak, they have given up seven, six, nine, seven, nine, and eight runs respectively.

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound against the Twins for the second time in as many starts after getting roughed up a bit last time, giving up four runs in just 3.2 innings of work. It was just the second time all season he had given up at least four runs. He’ll face Devin Smeltzer just as he did last week, as the lefty gave up just one run to the Royals offense in 5.1 innings of work.

Here are your lineups for tonight’s game.

We're back in action tonight with Daniel Lynch taking the mound against the Twins.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/shELLJ9hGp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 26, 2022