Royals vs. Twins Friday open thread

The Royals snapped their six-game losing streak, but will have to win again to keep distance between them and the worst record in baseball. The Reds, who began the season 3-22, are now just a game and a half worse than the 15-28 Royals with a record of 14-30, with the 16-30 Nationals also in the running for worst record in baseball.

Brad Keller has been really solid this year with a 3.20 ERA and he ranks 20th among American League pitcher in fWAR. He has gone six innings or more in six of his eight starts this year and has a career 2.70 ERA in four starts at Target Field.

Bailey Ober goes for the Twins tonight, fresh off his last start on Sunday when he allowed just three hits and one run against the Royals in five innings.

The Twins also placed outfielder Gilberto Celestino on the COVID-19 Injured List and brought up lefty reliever Daniel Coloumbe.

The game begin at 7:10 on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.