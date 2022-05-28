Game thread XLV: Royals at Twins

Brady Singer did not make the opening day starting rotation. This was not incredibly shocking, though it was disappointing. But he made the most of it, heading down to AAA and throwing his changeup with greater frequency. Because Kris Bubic and Carlos Hernández couldn’t hold down their rotation spots, he’s back, and the changeup has paid immediately dividends. In two starts he has yet to allow a run in 14 total innings. How long can he keep it up? Hopefully quite a bit longer, because I’d like to watch a good game, today.

The Twins will counter with Chris Archer who is not the phenom he once once was with the Rays but he’s been serviceable for the Twins. He did make a start against the Royals earlier this year and allowed a pair of runs in 4.1 innings. That was his longest start of the season, so expect to see the Twins bullpen involved early and often in this one. His last two outings were pretty good, he allowed only a single run in four innings each.

As for the lineup, Salvador Perez is back and playing at DH! Whit Merrifield is playing in center again with Michael A. Taylor, Edward Olivares, and Kyle Isbel all on the injured list. Apparently, Dairon Blanco and Brewer Hicklen absolutely can’t handle the position because Whit is not particularly good in center. You’ll also be glad to know that Carlos Santana is still in there.

Lineups

Salvador Perez makes his return to the lineup as Brady Singer heads to the mound vs. the Twins.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/ibaaNhg5Xv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 28, 2022