Filed under: Sunday Thread: Royals at Twins Going for a series dub. By Ryan Landreth May 29, 2022, 2:00pm EDT The Royals can win their first series in awhile today if they can beat Minnesota. MJ Melendez is in right field. Zack Greinke is on the hill. First pitch is at 1:10.
