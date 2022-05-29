 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Thread: Royals at Twins

Going for a series dub.

Ryan Landreth
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals can win their first series in awhile today if they can beat Minnesota. MJ Melendez is in right field. Zack Greinke is on the hill.

First pitch is at 1:10.

