Twins rock Greinke in 7-3 win over Royals

The Royals had an opportunity to get just their second series win since the end of April today, but Zack Greinke was a mess and the offense didn’t get it together until too little too late. The result was a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Greinke yielded three homers - including a three-run, two-out bomb by Gio Urshela in the third. It was his shortest outing of the year - just four innings. He allowed eight baserunners while getting just 12 outs, and his ERA ballooned over 5.00 for the year. His inability to strike anyone out is catching up to him in a hurry. While he did move into 21st place on the all-time strikeout list today, he has just 26 strikeouts in 10 starts this year.

A pitcher struggling to strike hitters out? On a Cal Eldred pitching staff? That can’t be right.

Greinke was seen chatting with Eldred after being pulled earlier than anticipated. I bet that conversation was hilarious. There’s no doubt in my mind that Greinke is better qualified to give pitching coach advice than Eldred. Too bad Eldred is Dayton Moore’s friend and therefor will never lose his job, ever.

The offense scored three runs in the later innings, but Minnesota had already built a 6-0 lead by that point. MJ Melendez hit a deep double to right, Hunter Dozier had a two-out RBI hit, and Andrew Benintendi had a nice single into the right-field corner. Those three hits plated the team’s three runs.

Carlos Santana went 0-for-3 again, dropping his average to .155. He has 18 hits this year. Vinnie Pasquantino has 13 home runs in Omaha. No room for you at THIS inn, Vinnie!

In all, the team managed just seven hits and struck out eight times. At least we didn’t have to watch Ryan O’Hearn suck for three hours today. Here’s a stat for you: Carlos Santana and Ryan O’Hearn are combining to slug .511. Vinnie Pasquantino is slugging .640 BY HIMSELF in Omaha. The Royals aren’t actually naive enough to believe that move wouldn’t help them win. They’re just too stubborn to pull the trigger, and they care more about stupid stuff like that than they do putting the best nine guys out there on a nightly basis to win baseball games.

The Royals are 16-30, which the worst record in the American League. They’ve lost 8 of their last 10. Just one-half game better than the Reds in the battle for the first pick in the draft! It’s totally normal to be the worst team in the league in the 16th season of your GM’s tenure, right? RIGHT???

I am going to paste this every recap I do until changes are made: lock Eldred in a closet forever, leave O’Hearn and Santana in Minnesota and don’t ever let them come into the clubhouse again, call up Pasquantino and Pratto immediately, and make it so it’s not $21 to park to watch the worst team in the American League. Also, de-activate Steve Physioc’s keycard to the press box so we never have to hear his voice again. Until then, don’t tell me you’re serious about winning baseball games.

Up next: a three game set in Cleveland against the Guardians. Jonathan Heasley gets the ball tomorrow at 5:10 pm.