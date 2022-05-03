Game 22 Thread: MJ Melendez debuts in Cardinals vs. Royals

The Kansas City Royals have been on a terrible skid, losing nine of their last 11. They’ve stunk. But if you want to be optimistic, the Royals have done so whilst being mostly on the road, and they’re here at home. Since 2020, Kansas City has been a truly putrid 48-71 on the road—but a merely mediocre 59-65 at the confines of Kauffman Stadium. So, they are more likely than not to turn it around at home rather than on the road, but. The St. Louis Cardinals are good and the Royals aren’t.

Anyway, it’s an exciting day, because today will be MJ Melendez’s big league debut. Melendez led all of Minor League Baseball last year with 41 home runs and is young with a lot of upside—neither of which can be said about much of the Royals lineup. But, I digress. Brad Keller is on the mound, too, and he’s been pretty good so far.

Royals rule and Cardinals drool. Let’s get it.

Cardinals lineup

The I-70 Series continues in KC! pic.twitter.com/47CETgzkkI — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 3, 2022

Royals lineup