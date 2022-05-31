Royals vs. Guardians Tuesday game thread

The Royals take their league-worst record into Cleveland to take on the Guardians again. Daniel Lynch bounced back in his last start with a solid outing against Minnesota, but this will be his first start ever against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cal Quantrill goes for Cleveland, having gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts. His 3.42 ERA is 17th among all qualified starters in the American League, yet it’s only third-best on his own team.

Game time is 5:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.