Bubic fails to get out of the first, offense fails to hit in 10-0 loss to St. Louis

The Royals laid a complete egg in the rubber match against the Cardinals falling in 10-0 blowout to lose the series.

Kris Bubic continued his first inning struggles, and failed to get out of the inning before being lifted for a reliever. Here’s how his day went:

Walk to Tommy Edman

Walk to Paul Goldschmidt

Home run to Nolan Arenado

Line out by Albert Pujols

Bloop double by Juan Yepez

That’s it. That was his day. Yepez would come around to score on a triple by Tyler O’Neill to make it 4-0 Cardinals. Bubic would exit with a 13.14 ERA. He leads all of baseball in first inning runs allowed with 11 - no one else in baseball has given up more than 8.

Harrison Bader would drive O’Neill home to make it 5-0 Cardinals, but the lead was overkill at that point, because the Royals offense was not going to do anything against 40-year old right-hander Adam Wainwright. Just when you thought the offense was going to break out after tying a season high with seven runs last night, the bats went back into hiding this afternoon. Royals hitters would manage just one hit and one walk over seven innings against Waino, with 15 groundouts against him.

MJ Melendez would collect the second hit of the day for the Royals against lefty T.J. McFarland, which was pretty much the highlight of the day for the Royals. The Royals used some of the garbage time to move Bobby Witt Jr. to shortstop for the first time in his MLB career, but his 11-game hitting streak came to an end. Edward Olivares managed to get the third hit for the Royals in the ninth. That’s all she wrote.

The Royals drop to 8-15 and will be off tomorrow before embarking on a nine-game road trip that will take them from Baltimore to Texas to Colorado.