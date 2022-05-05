Royals Review Radio: The Who Wants to Pay $20 a Month to Watch the Royals episode

Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar dissect the moribund Royals offense and try to look for some bright spots. They also discuss the promotion of MJ Melendez and how the Royals might handle him, and the roster construction in general. Plus Maury Brown of Forbes drops by to discuss the new direct-to-consumer streaming option Bally Sports Kansas City plans to unveil this summer and the state of baseball on television.

Links to some of the things we talked about:

Matthew LaMar: Kansas City’s roster construction and usage has been baffling

Bally Sports Kansas City to offer a streaming service for $19.99 per month

You can follow Maury Brown on Twitter at @BizballMaury and read his work at Forbes.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.