Royals Rumblings - News for May 5, 2022

Anne Rogers writes that Kris Bubic is frustrated after another poor outing in which he couldn’t get out of the first inning.

“Didn’t do my job,” Bubic said. “Flat out. Plain and simple. It sucks. It’s embarrassing right now. It’s pretty much as frustrating as it gets. Not just today, but the last month. It’s as frustrated as I’ve ever been on a baseball field.”

Lynn Worthy writes that Bubic is still looking for answers.

The Royals temporarily shelved the usage of his slider a couple weeks ago in an effort to let him focus on his command with his other pitches. Asked whether he’d made changes to his preparation and routine, Bubic said, “A little bit. At the end of the day though, you can do whatever you want off the field. Once you get in between those white lines, it’s different. It’s tough to replicate that in any other environment. But like I said, it’s unacceptable, it’s embarrassing and it sucks. But I’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

Mike Matheny explains his quick hook.

“Coming off a good win yesterday and we need our starting pitching,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s got to find it quicker. We had some arms in the bullpen that were rested, so we were going to take our best shot.” Matheny wasn’t willing to wait to see if Bubic could get on track on Wednesday. He had a reliever warming in the bullpen before the end of Bubic’s third batter.

Joe Posnanski writes about the worst offenses in baseball.

The Royals lineup is just weird. Andrew Benintendi is hitting .367 with almost no power. Salvador Perez is among the league leaders in homers but he’s hitting .174. Prospective phenom Bobby Witt Jr. might be finding the adjustment to the big leagues tougher than everyone hoped, as indicated by his 20-3 strikeout-to-walk. Whit Merrifield, the very symbol of consistency the last few years, is hitting .157. And all Carlos Santana does, it seems, is walk. And before he got hurt, Adalberto Mondesi played 15 games without getting a single extra-base hit. This lineup is like a Jackson Pollock painting — no idea what to make of any of it.

Pete Grathoff gets the reaction from MJ Melendez on his first MLB hit.

“Chills. I got goosebumps right away seeing them up there,” Melendez said. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of since I was a little kid, and being able to get on that big-league field playing a big-league game and have my family watching, just goosebumps that’s all I can say.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about how Brad Keller pitched well despite not having his best stuff.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountain writes about the Royals offensive explosion for one night on Tuesday.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffmans wants to see some changes.

The guys at Royals Farm Report talk to former Mizzou infielder and current Royals minor leaguer Robbie Glendinning.

Adam Wainwright’s win over the Royals with Yadier Molina behind the plate tied the record for most wins by a single battery.

Madison Bumgarner is ejected after a weird confrontation with the ump when checking his hands.

Why the Mets should extend pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Dusty Baker becomes the first Black manager to reach 2,000 wins.

The Marlins made a push to acquire Jose Ramirez from the Guardians.

What’s wrong with the Red Sox?

MLB baseball drag data is now available.

The Coors Field scoreboard operator is going through some stuff.

Fanatics looks to give Topps Now on-demand trading cards a faster turnaround.

A Blue Jays fan shows some generosity to a young Yankees fan.

The NFL announces its international games for next year.

Real Madrid stuns Manchester City to reach the Champions League finals.

Driverless vehicles are finally hitting city streets.

NASA wants to send naked pictures of people to space to attract aliens.

Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to London.

Your song of the day is Apples in Stereo with The Bird That You Can’t See.