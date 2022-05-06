Royals Rumblings - News for May 6, 2022

Alec Lewis brings some early thoughts on the pitching staff, including the great start by Brad Keller.

The combination is inducing a 52.3 percent groundball rate, good for 12th in the big leagues. Because the Royals’ infield defense is so good, those groundballs turn into outs at a rate that helps explain his 1.74 ERA over five starts. It also hasn’t hurt that Keller has thrown more changeups (7.14 percent of his arsenal) than at any other point in his career. This type of production earned him an 8.4 WAR from 2018-20. If these quality performances continue, it begs the question: What would an extension look like? Or, how much could 1 1/2 years of control for a durable 26-year-old starter return via trade?

Omaha broadcaster Jake Eisenberg was thrilled to fill in on Royals radio while others were out due to illness.

“I’m thrilled. I’m grateful that they’ve trusted me to fill in,” Eisenberg said. “The fact that I get to see a lot of the people that were in Omaha last year and are here now and to see them succeed the way they have, and shine the way they have, and get to watch them in person here in Kauffman Stadium, that’s awesome.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter lists reasons to be optimistic despite the tough start.

We’re already seeing some changes in the Royals roster compilation, especially on the hitting end, from Opening Day. Granted, some of that fluctuation has been due to injury (i.e. Adalberto Mondesi and Cam Gallagher), but I think we’re going to see more young players and bats injected into this Royals lineup in the coming weeks and months.

Nick Pratto is out with an injury.

Triple-A Omaha just announced that 1B Nick Pratto, the #Royals No. 3 prospect per @MLBPipeline, was placed on the 7-day IL. He was hit in the head by a pitch in yesterday’s game and was pulled shortly after. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 5, 2022

Sterling Holmes at Inside the Royals is tired of moral victories.

