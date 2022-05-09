Royals Rumblings - News for May 9, 2022

Anne Rogers writes there were signs of life in the offense in the doubleheader split against Baltimore Sunday.

“We’ve talked about scratching and clawing, and that’s what that is,” said Mike Matheny, who earned his 700th managerial win during Game 1. “Figuring out ways to put pressure on the defense. That’s taking aggressive leads, and causing them to have to do something. Every time you’re asking them to make a play, there are odds that something could go wrong there and go in your favor. “That’s how we’re going to have to do this: Next man up. It can start at any point in the lineup.”

Lynn Worthy writes that Mike Matheny found things to like in Daniel Lynch’s start.

“That was another one that was better than what it looked,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Lynch’s outing. “He made some good pitches. I don’t even know how many pitches they fouled off. It had to be over 30. He got into some good counts, made pretty good pitches and they started fouling them off. “He fought. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he fought and competed. He kept us in the game. He had a couple times when it could have gotten out of hand, but he made good pitches when he had to and he kept us in it.”

Edward Olivares had to leave Sunday’s game with a leg injury.

“We’re going to get a better look at him,” Matheny said. “But right now, it didn’t look good, especially for a guy who is a runner. We’ve got to see where it is. Get some doctors to take a look at him, get a couple more tests.”

Matheny reached a career milestone on Sunday.

Matheny, with a smile, on his 700 wins as a manager: "Yeah, I just found out. That's pretty cool. I like it." #Royals pic.twitter.com/lHVl7MvjHj — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 8, 2022

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals considers who should take Kris Bubic’s place in the rotation.

Vahe Gregorian writes about a Royals fan battling ALS.

Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon team up for a thrilling walk-off win for the Angels.

Josh VanMeter was forced to play catcher for the first time since high school and it did not go well.

Mariners pitching prospect George Kirby had a terrific MLB debut against the Rays.

Former Royals first baseman Frank Schwindel was optioned to the minors for the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks call up top outfield prospect Alek Thomas.

Longtime outfielder Gerardo Parra announces his retirement.

How worried should the White Sox be about their slow start?

The Mets hitting coach claims baseball uses juiced balls for nationally televised games.

A look back at the first players to have “DH” as the listed position on their baseball cards.

Bill James wonders when the phrase “Triple Crown” gained traction in baseball.

Rich Strike pulls off one of the biggest upsets at the Kentucky Derby.

Athletic directors want the NCAA to crack down on boosters who have struck deals with uncommitted players.

Elon Musk thinks he can double Twitter revenues through subscriptions.

How an influencer made an empire out of eating raw-organ meat.

Ncuti Gatwa will be the new lead in Doctor Who.

Your song of the day is Two Door Cinema Club with What You Know.