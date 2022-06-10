2022 All-Star voting begins

The Royals may not have many players worthy of being in the All-Star Game this year if their record in the standings is any indication. But Royals fans are known for their enthusiastic online voting, so perhaps they can get a few boys in blue in the Midsummer’s Classic, scheduled this year for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Online voting has begun, and MLB will continue their convoluted primary system again this year. You can click here to vote up to five times per 24 hours through the end of June in Phase 1. This year, the top vote-getter will automatically earn selection at his position, with no need for a run-off. The top two vote-getters at each position and top six outfielders (not including the overall top vote-getter) will then move on to a run-off in Phase 2, which will run from July 5-8. At that point, the top vote-getter at each position will be named the starter at the All-Star game.

Here is who is on the ballot for the Royals:

First base - Hunter Dozier

Second base - Whit Merrifield

Shortstop - Nicky Lopez

Third base - Bobby Witt Jr.

Catcher - Salvador Perez

Outfield - Andrew Benintendi, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor

Designated hitter - MJ Melendez

Noticeably absent is Carlos Santana, but do not fret, you can vote for him as a “write-in” candidate. Unfortunately, only MLB players are eligible to be write-in candidates, trust me, I already tried to vote for Vinnie Pasquantino.

After starters are chosen, the Commissioner’s office with a player’s ballot will select the reserves and pitchers, with 20 position players and 12 pitchers on each league’s roster. Each team must have one representative.

The best chance for the Royals has typically been Salvador Perez, but he has gotten off to a poor start and may miss a chance to get into his eighth All-Star game this year. Andrew Benintendi is eighth among all American League outfielders in fWAR and could be in the mix for a spot. Bobby Witt Jr. is also hitting well lately and could make a run if he continues to hit, although the third base position is pretty stacked this year.

So get your Royals in the All-Star Game, vote early and often!