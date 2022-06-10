Royals vs. Orioles Friday game thread

The Royals will try to win three games in a row for just the second time this year (remember the halcyon days of April 16-20?). The pitching hasn’t been good. Remember this column calling for Cal Eldred to be fired? Royals pitchers have actually gotten worse since then, with a 5.95 ERA. with a 5.89 ERA from starting pitchers.

Thankfully Collin Snider was shipped down to Omaha - he had been particularly ineffective lately. The kid has good stuff but for whatever reason it hasn’t translated into results. Angel Zerpa gets called up, but it could be a short stay with Amir Garrett and Zack Greinke beginning rehab assignments this weekend.

Jonathan Heasley starts tonight, and has given the Royals quality starts in each of his last two outings, going six innings with three runs allowed in each start. Hunter Dozier returns to the starting lineup after missing some time with tightness in his side.

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound tonight as our series against Baltimore continues.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/B70FaM5wu4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 10, 2022

Catching prospect Adley Rustchman is in the starting lineup tonight, although he has struggled mightily so far, with a line of .145/.226/.196 in 62 plate appearances, and he is still looking for his first MLB home run. Right-hander Bruce Zimmermann and his 4.87 ERA are on the mound for the Birds.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.