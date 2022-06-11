Weekend Rumblings - News for June 11, 2022

Anne Rogers writes about Carlos Santana’s offensive resurgence.

“Confidence, right?” manager Mike Matheny said. “I don’t know how you can put a value on what exactly it does for a pitcher or for a defender, hitter, baserunner, no matter how you look at it. It’s just one of the key ingredients. “Right now, he’s got some confidence, and it’s good to see it from the left side, too, because I know he takes that personal, thinking that he’s not going to be able to hit the righties. That ball was hit. He continues to take good at-bats, and that’s the guy we brought in here.”

Blair Kerkhoff talks to new hitting coach Alec Zumwalt about his role.

An impetus for the hitting performance position was to complement the coaching for promising young players such as MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. But Zumwalt was prepared for the expanded role. “Just being involved in spring training the past couple of years, getting to know these guys a little more, understanding the ‘whys’ behind their routines,” Zumwalt said. “Obviously in-season is completely different than spring training with adjustments, and revisiting some conversations we had in spring training has been extremely helpful.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown sees some hope for the offense.

Not to harp on the idea of being able to see better times ahead, but when you look at the 3-4-5 in the Royals lineup and see Bobby Witt Jr., Perez and MJ Melendez, it’s easy to see a trio who can produce for awhile, especially if Perez is back to hitting better. You can dream on adding Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto and being able to supplement with veterans, whether that’s Hunter Dozier or someone else or maybe even getting to count on someone like Edward Olivares or Kyle Isbel. But the point is that you need the stars to get it done and it sure feels like the Royals have them in place.

Alec Lewis breaks down some of the adjustments Jackson Kowar has made.

Even Kowar knew the adjustments would not occur overnight; altering where you release the ball, then doing that consistently with all of the moving parts of a pitching delivery is no easy task. The challenges were evident in the metrics throughout his first few starts at Triple-A Omaha, even if he was steadfastly working to find the correct delivery in bullpen sessions between them. “Part of it is just separating the results from what I’m actually trying to achieve,” Kowar said. “I’m just trying to find more of the top of the ball with my fastball, and get a little bit more carry. Trying to stay out of that run that’s been getting me hurt.”

The Royals called up pitcher Angel Zerpa and sent down pitcher Collin Snider.

Lynn Worthy catches up with former Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez, who is flourishing with Baltimore.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals answers questions on the trade deadline and downtown stadium in his mailbag column.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick looks back at a 1977 game against the Brewers.

The Angels snap a 14-game losing skid.

The Cubs designate outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment.

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize will need Tommy John surgery.

Twins shortstop Royce Lewis will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

The Padres bring back Robinson Cano on a minor league deal.

Former All-Star reliever Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for domestic abuse, signs in Japan.

Two years after being made the second overall pick, Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad finally makes his pro debut.

Marlins teammates reportedly take issue with the swagger from shortstop Jazz Chisholm.

The son of Orioles owner Peter Angelos is suing to gain control of the team, revealing an intent to sell.

Here are the prospects attending the 2022 MLB Combine.

Houston, Cincinnati, and Central Florida will join the Big 12 next summer.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos is accused of ‘misogynistic’ behavior in a lawsuit by his sister over control of the team.

Tiger Woods is the third athlete to become a billionaire.

Stephen King has a follow up to Cujo in the works.

Is HBO’s Barry a comedy?

Your song of the day is The Kinks with You Really Got Me.