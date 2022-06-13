 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Giants

Somebody make sure Madbum isn’t here…

By Jack Johnson
The San Francisco Giants practice at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014. They will play the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 21. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group) Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Kansas City Royals (20-39) @ San Francisco (33-26)

RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA)

First pitch — 8:45 p.m. CT

Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Monday’s Lineup:

