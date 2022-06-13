Royals vs. Giants

Kansas City Royals (20-39) @ San Francisco (33-26)
RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA)
First pitch — 8:45 p.m. CT
Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
Monday’s Lineup:
Brady Singer heads to the mound in San Francisco to open our west coast road trip.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/apOcZqwm6h— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 13, 2022
Time to build on the momentum— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 13, 2022
⏰: 6:45 p.m.
: @NBCSAuthentic
: @KNBR
️: https://t.co/1v5WV612Jj
#SFGameUp | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/npE1TIar0L
