Royals fall to 20 games under .500 after 6-2 loss to Giants

After grabbing an early lead in the Bay Area on Monday night, the Royals pitching staff walked nine hitters, allowed six unanswered runs and dropped Game 1 to the Giants 6-2.

Following back-to-back losses to Baltimore, Kansas City turned to Brady Singer to start the road trip on the right foot. Through two innings, he looked as good as he had all season.

In the top of the third, the Royals’ offense gave him some support on a sacrifice fly from Whit Merrifield and RBI-single from Bobby Witt Jr.

However, it nearly fell apart for Singer in the home half of the third.

After recording the first two outs of the inning, Singer allowed a two-out double to the nine-hole-hitter Austin Wynns. Then, he walked a batter….and then another…and then Cal Eldred visited the mound…which was followed by a walk…and another walk. Fortunately for the Royals, Singer induced a fly out to end the threat.

The right-hander managed to find his groove for the remainder of the outing — allowing just those two runs over five innings. In all, he struck out five and walked five.

The Giants took the lead for good in the sixth on an RBI-single from Thairo Estrada off Amir Garrett. In the ensuing inning, Brandon Crawford drove in two more on an RBI-double.

San Francisco’s final run came in the eighth inning on a debacle when Josh Staumont spiked a pitch with a runner on second and MJ Melendez threw wildly trying to get said runner at third.

The Royals, 20-40, look to even up the series tomorrow. Kris Bubic will take on Giants ace Logan Webb. First pitch is set for 8:45 p.m. CT.