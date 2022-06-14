Game 61 Thread: Royals vs. Giants

So, the Royals suck and there’s not a whole lot to say about it, at least on the pitching side. But the Royals do have a few interesting things they have to figure out on the hitting side, which is this: who is gonna be the third baseman?

Before the season, the outfield was covered. There were multiple candidates for shortstop, second base, and first base. Catcher was obviously covered. And even after an Adalberto Mondesi injury, all those positions are still covered.

But third base? Still a mystery! Is it Bobby Witt Jr.? Not if he’s playing shortstop. Is it Emmanuel Rivera? He has a below average hitting line in over 200 big league PAs, so probably not. Is it Nicky Lopez? Probably not, but he’s playing there tonight. Lopez certainly has the range for it, and his future could very well be as a superutility guy. Why not?

