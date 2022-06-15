 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Giants Wednesday afternoon game thread

Afternoon ball by the bay.

By Max Rieper
The West Coast trip is not off to a good start with the Royals looking to avoid the sweep in San Francisco today.

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals, with three consecutive quality starts under his belt, including the best start of his young career so far in his last start.

Andrew Benintendi sits today, so look for any hugs in the dugout. Michael A. Taylor moves from being the #8 hitter who was pinch-hit for late last night, to hitting #2, arguably the most important spot in the lineup. He must have really improved this morning!

The Giants start Sam Long, who is one of the fastest-working pitchers in the big leagues. He hasn’t given up a run in his last nine innings pitched, so he’s due to get rocked! Long hasn’t worked more than three innings in any outing this year, so he may have a quick hook.

Game time is at 2:45 CT with the broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City and radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

