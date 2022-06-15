Royals vs. Giants Wednesday afternoon game thread

The West Coast trip is not off to a good start with the Royals looking to avoid the sweep in San Francisco today.

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals, with three consecutive quality starts under his belt, including the best start of his young career so far in his last start.

Andrew Benintendi sits today, so look for any hugs in the dugout. Michael A. Taylor moves from being the #8 hitter who was pinch-hit for late last night, to hitting #2, arguably the most important spot in the lineup. He must have really improved this morning!

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound for the series finale vs. the Giants.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/rO18mwjoC4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 15, 2022

The Giants start Sam Long, who is one of the fastest-working pitchers in the big leagues. He hasn’t given up a run in his last nine innings pitched, so he’s due to get rocked! Long hasn’t worked more than three innings in any outing this year, so he may have a quick hook.

Giants vs. Royals and it’s @JohnSheaHey with the @sfchronicle coverage today:

Luis González - RF

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

Wilmer Flores – 3B

Joc Pederson - LF

Brandon Belt - DH

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Brandon Crawford - SS

Tommy La Stella 3- 1B

Curt Casali - C



Sam Long - LHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 15, 2022

Game time is at 2:45 CT with the broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City and radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.