Royals Rumblings - News for June 17, 2022

Lynn Worthy talked to Jakob Junis about leaving the Royals for the Giants.

“To say things ended well over there would be a lie,” Junis said. “I think things didn’t end great, and that happens. That’s part of it, part of the business of baseball. The end of the road has to be at some point. I think last year was definitely it. “As you see, they non-tendered me. They let me go, and I moved on and they moved on. There was no reason for me to think about re-signing over there when I had multiple other teams trying to sign me elsewhere. Junis made his comments matter-of-factually, and he expressed no animosity towards the Royals.

Taylor Clarke has made some adjustments after some struggles, writes Anne Rogers.

Working with pitching coaches Cal Eldred and Larry Carter, Clarke found that his mechanics were out of whack, which led to his pitches flattening out as they crossed the strike zone. Hitters jumped at that. “We found I was flying open a bit, so really, [I’m] just trying to stay on the target longer,” Clarke said. “Down the mound longer. My stuff has more carry. My changeup was flattening out rather than moving, my slider was doing the same thing. I think it was getting back to that better stuff. Not necessarily execution, more just honing in on mechanics and having a better thought process. “I still try to treat everything like important ones, being able to get out there and have a good feel. But to help the team win with a couple guys down today, it felt good.”

Alec Lewis talks to director of player development Mitch Maier about the farm system.

Before this season, you spoke about 2020 compensation pick Nick Loftin playing center field daily to assess the potential that he plays there in the future. What have you thought about the way he’s played the position? He’s done a really good job. We knew, with his background at Baylor, that he would be able to handle it. It was about getting consistent reps. Now, he’ll play a little bit of infield, still play outfield, center, etc. But when we first introduced it to him, we wanted to let him go play it, instead of jockeying around. Now, he’s at a point where he’s got a good enough foundation at all of it, where now he can go play multiple positions, and provide that versatility. And he’s done a tremendous job offensively. He knows how to hit. He knows how to play the game. He just continues to get better.

Kris Bubic was thrilled to be pitching against the Giants, the team he grew up cheering for.

Lorenzo Cain approaches ten years of service time and mulls retirement.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that Bobby Witt Jr. is heating up, which could make for an interesting second half.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report profiles prospect Tyler Tolbert.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if the Vinnie Pasquantino dynamic has changed.

Rob Manfred talks about MLB developing its own streaming bundle and how the Rays and A’s need ballpark deals soon.

Blue Jays lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu is out for the year with an elbow injury.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hits the Injured List with knee soreness.

The Marlins are pushing hard to acquire A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano.

Do teams underperform when they’re out of the race?

The long, steep hill to overcoming “the yips.”

How the pitch clock could boost stolen base numbers.

One high school pitching draft prospect is opting not to pitch.

David Blitzer, who owns shares of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, buys a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City is one of 16 North American cities that will host the 2026 World Cup.

Patrick Mahomes was surprised by Tyreek Hill’s critical comments.

Flooding has caused Yellowstone Park to close to visitors.

Electrical muscle stimulation makes it easier to work out, but the FDA is concerned.

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer.

Your song of the day is Freedom Fry with West Coast.