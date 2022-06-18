Weekend Rumblings - News for June 18, 2022

Taylor Clarke has made some adjustments after some struggles, writes Anne Rogers.

Working with pitching coaches Cal Eldred and Larry Carter, Clarke found that his mechanics were out of whack, which led to his pitches flattening out as they crossed the strike zone. Hitters jumped at that. “We found I was flying open a bit, so really, [I’m] just trying to stay on the target longer,” Clarke said. “Down the mound longer. My stuff has more carry. My changeup was flattening out rather than moving, my slider was doing the same thing. I think it was getting back to that better stuff. Not necessarily execution, more just honing in on mechanics and having a better thought process. “I still try to treat everything like important ones, being able to get out there and have a good feel. But to help the team win with a couple guys down today, it felt good.”

Rob Manfred talks about MLB developing its own streaming bundle and how the Rays and A’s need ballpark deals soon.

Blue Jays lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu is out for the year with an elbow injury.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hits the Injured List with knee soreness.

The Marlins are pushing hard to acquire A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano.

Do teams underperform when they’re out of the race?

The long, steep hill to overcoming “the yips.”

How the pitch clock could boost stolen base numbers.

One high school pitching draft prospect is opting not to pitch.

After a minor league announcer reports an assault, the team posts her job without talking to her.

David Blitzer, who owns shares of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, buys a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

