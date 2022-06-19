 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Thread: Royals at As

Going for a sweep?

By Ryan Landreth
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday baseball. Up comes Brady Singer to try to pilot the Royals to a sweep.

First pitch from the Coliseum is at 3:07 pm.

Happy Father’s Day!

